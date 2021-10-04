Vote Zimet for Aspen school board
I have known Dr. Susan Zimet for 20 years since our children were in school together. She has always been deeply invested in ensuring quality education for all children. She is thoughtful, does her research, and listens to others so she is well informed about issues that are important to the well being of students. Please vote for Susan Zimet for the Aspen School District board.
Laurie Michaels
Aspen
