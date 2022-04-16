Vote yes to deny Donegan

Glenwood Springs is as special as it gets. Yet we treat it very poorly. Instead of being extremely careful what we do, we slam it and gouge it with crazy developments. We are on a mission to cram in as many people and vehicles as possible in our fair city.

This is a total mystery to most of us. We have built tons of the wrong type of housing. Instead of creating housing that is both beautiful and affordable, we have and continue to have a lot of expensive rental units. R2’s proposal on 480 Donegan is the same deal. Three hundred units, behind the mall in West Glenwood, expensive and mostly rentals, is absurd. We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and they will put the big hurt on us in West Glenwood and beyond. All city of Glenwood residents and registered voters need to vote yes on B to deny City Council’s annexation of the 480 Donegan proposal. Please vote on B to deny this massive project.

Michael Hoban

Glenwood Springs