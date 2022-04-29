Vote Velasco for HD57

I’m a fitness trainer, avid hiker and homeowner in Glenwood Springs, and I will be voting for Elizabeth Velasco for House District 57 in the Democratic primary June 28. Elizabeth is the leader we need to best serve the needs of our unique community. Her background is very similar to mine, as she’s worked in the service industry and held leadership roles for years. I want a leader who has been in the trenches, not someone who has never had to struggle to make it in this country.

Elizabeth aligns with my values, that everyone is entitled to quality health care as a right, not a privilege, and no one should have to choose between paying medical bills and buying groceries. This community desperately needs affordable housing. Folks are driving two-plus hours to work each way because they cannot afford to live where they work. It shouldn’t be this way. When I was making the commute from Glenwood to Aspen, the money just didn’t add up.

It’s time for a change. It’s time for our voices from Western Colorado to be heard at the Capitol for the first time. Elizabeth would be the first Latina immigrant woman ever in history to represent HD57, and I am proud to support her. She is the living embodiment of the American Dream, and her understanding of the Declaration of Independence is deeper than any other candidate in this race.

I will do everything I can to get the word out about Elizabeth Velasco. Join me today as a volunteer and/or donor, and vote for her this June.

Lauren Hinson





Glenwood Springs