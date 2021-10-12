Vote Teitler for RFSD school board

I have never met a school board candidate more qualified to serve than Kenny Teitler. Not only is he a parent (both daughters are Roaring Fork School District graduates) who cares deeply about the education of all children, he taught at several grade levels in Basalt and Carbondale and helped promote bilingual education within the entire school district.

He understands where the district is doing well and where it can improve from first-hand experience. He will be a great school board member.

Do you want all students, teachers and schools to thrive within RFSD? Do you what RFSD to be the best it can be? Vote for Kenny Teitler.

Colin Laird

Carbondale