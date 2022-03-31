Vote ‘Nobert’ in next CD3 election

Thank you, Lauren Boebert, for lobbing your list of achievements into Pitkin County via the commentary in Thursday’s Aspen Times edition (“Delivering conservative victories for rural Colorado,” March 31). Perhaps it might have been more appropriate to have published it the next day on April 1.

Having received just shy of 24% of the Pitkin County vote in the last general election, I imagine this may be the closest you’ll come to actually paying the Roaring Fork Valley another visit. May I suggest the campaign slogan for the next round of elections to be used by any and all of your opponents: “NOBERT!”

David Seglin

Snowmass Village