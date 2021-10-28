Vote no on Amendment 119
A shout-out to Mick Ireland for his commentary Oct. 18 (Aspen Daily News). As he stated, Amendment 119 wants to create an “independent,” privatized education system. We have an underfunded state system that could provide the same programs and services, and also be under local control.
Passing Amendment 119 will create a new kingdom filled with mostly unprofessional personnel who will need loads of training and oversight. We have a good public school system in place with professional supervisors and dedicated school staff now. What we really need is to provide funds to our public schools so they can arrange tutoring for students who are falling behind.
Dividing our moneys between two entities will prove to be inefficient, wasteful and hurt the public system we have already.
Sandy Kucharczyk
Basalt
