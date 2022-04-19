Vote Lathrop and Zah for Aspen fire board

I am writing in support of Parker Lathrop and Ritchie Zah for the Aspen Fire Protection District board. Parker and Ritchie have both committed their lives to public safety in our community; they both have spent time as volunteer members of the Aspen Volunteer Fire Protection District and now work for local law enforcement agencies.

In the 16 years I have known Parker, he has always been a member of the fire department in some capacity. He was a volunteer while finishing his degree at the University of Colorado and worked his way up the ranks to deputy fire chief. I admire Parker for his honesty, dedication, teamwork, kindness and loyalty. Parker works countless hours for the betterment of our community, and I am grateful I get to call him and his amazing family my friends.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Ritchie for five years, and in that time, I also had the great fortune to work alongside him. Ritchie is one of the smartest people I have ever known. He is also extremely hardworking, generous, honest, ambitious and dedicated to our community, his work and his lovely family.

I am a huge supporter of the Aspen Volunteer Fire Protection District and all of the ways they assist our community. I think having some fresh perspectives from two members of our community who have seen first-hand the ins and outs of the department would benefit us all.

Please join me in voting for Parker Lathrop and Ritchie Zah for the Aspen Fire Protection District Board.





Kendall Jahnke

Aspen