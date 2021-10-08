Vote Kuhlenberg for Roaring Fork schools

As a new public school parent in the midvalley, I have been surprised to learn about how underfunded our schools are compared to other districts in the state and that Colorado ranks in the lower third of the nation for dollars spent per pupil.

The Roaring Fork School District is facing a budget crisis that desperately needs to be addressed if we want to offer our teachers housing and a livable wage and provide our children with the tools they need to learn.

Kathryn Kuhlenberg is the right board member at the right time for the Roaring Fork School District board, District E. Her efforts to support the mill levy override and plans to lobby the state to fund education in line with the national average show that she will use her extensive background in education policy, employment and finance to help solve the real issues our schools are facing. Our community is fortunate to have someone with her wealth of knowledge and expertise as a candidate for school board, and I look forward to voting for her this fall.

Angela Anderson

Basalt