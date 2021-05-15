Vote Kristen Bertuglia for Holy Cross
I have known Kristen Bertuglia for many years. As a public servant and dedicated professional, she is a competent leader who cares about our community. In her last decade of service as a Holy Cross Energy board member, she has helped lead our co-op toward innovative and industry leading goals. Even more, she has been a part of the board that committed to 100% renewable energy by 2030, while keeping our rates the lowest in the state.
Holy Cross is a model utility and I urge you to cast your vote for Kristen.
Robert Schilling
Cordillera
