Vote Kathryn and Kenny for RFSD

I’m a longtime valley resident with two kids at Basalt High School. My children have been in the Roaring Fork school district since pre-k.

I’ve served on the board of Basalt Education Foundation and have been an active participant in our schools’ accountability meetings and district initiatives. I’ve seen firsthand the importance of having thoughtful, engaged, high-integrity humans at the helm of our board.

We are very fortunate to have Kathryn Khulenberg and Kenny Teitler seeking the two open board seats. They are both highly qualified individuals who care deeply about our schools and our community. They are fully committed to achieving the best education for our children.

By now, most of us have received our official ballots. Please join me in voting for Kathryn and Kenny.

Also, please vote yes for ballot issue 5B, so that we may retain and attract qualified, passionate teachers.





Diana Lane

Basalt