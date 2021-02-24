Vote John Doyle for Aspen City Council

I know John Doyle to be reliable and thoughtful. But mostly, John is someone who cares deeply about what I value most about Aspen and what makes this community the best place in the world: prioritization of our local citizens, our economy, our quality of life, and the main reason why many of us live here – the natural environment.

These are what I treasure most, and these are the issues that are most in need of attention as we all feel the increased pressure of growth and development over the coming years. John will make this a priority on City Council. Please vote for John Doyle to safeguard Aspen’s heart and soul so that Aspen remains a magnificent place for decades to come.

Chris Lane

Basalt