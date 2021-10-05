Vote Gieszl for ASD Board of Education

We are writing to endorse Dr. Christa Gieszl for the Aspen School District Board of Education. Christa has a strong track record of supporting public education. She serves as co-chair of the school district accountability committee, where she has been focused on facilities and IB expansion. Christa is a great listener, cares deeply about equity and has worked hard to improve the public school experience for all children.

As a volunteer member on the Pitkin County Board of Health, she helped our community navigate the worst of the pandemic last winter. She brought free COVID-19 testing to all students and staff, allowing a return to in-person instruction. She is not bound to any political party or special interest groups and wants only to improve our schools. As the mother of three schoolchildren, a physician and devoted public servant, she understands the benefits of excellent public schools in our community.

Dr. Jeannie Seybold and John Seybold

Aspen