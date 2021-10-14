Vote for Teitler

I am writing to support Kenny Teitler for the Re-1 school board position.

I have known Kenny as a colleague and a friend since he began working for the Roaring Fork School District. If I were asked to describe Kenny, the first thing that comes to mind is “Kenny is a man of integrity.” He’s true to his word and doesn’t let emotion control him. When presented with a difficult situation, he keeps his head, listens to others and presents his perspective respectfully. He considers all options before making decisions. What better traits to bring to a school board?

Kenny also brings with him years of first-hand experience in our district as a teacher, parent and community member. He is an excellent educator, and he knows what it takes for schools and students to succeed. He genuinely cares about this community and the schools. He will listen to and consider the positions of all stakeholders — students, staff, parents and community. He will work diligently to make the Re-1 schools the best that they can be.

Vote Kenny Teitler for Re-1 school board.

Mary Lamb





Carbondale