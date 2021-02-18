Vote for Sam Rose
I’ve written a letter to the editor only twice in the 34 years I have lived here, both to acknowledge good people doing good things.
I am compelled to write again. Sam Rose is a good person doing good things in this world. If enough of us vote Sam Rose for City Council, I believe our town will be a better place.
Shereen Sarick
Aspen
