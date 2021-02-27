Vote for Kimbo
After spending the last year getting to know Kimbo I am certain she is the obvious choice for Aspen City Council.
Her being a business owner, a parent of local children, and having a long history serving the community, I believe she has the experience and vision that is needed to take the City Council in a new a refreshing direction geared towards solutions and action.
I urge everyone to support Kimbo for a new and positive direction in our community.
Jimmy Marcus
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Vail bails on sheep
If you ski at all and you venture away from Aspen, there’s half a chance that you ski at a Vail Resort. They promise an epic experience, and on that they come through. But they…