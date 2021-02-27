Vote for Kimbo

After spending the last year getting to know Kimbo I am certain she is the obvious choice for Aspen City Council.

Her being a business owner, a parent of local children, and having a long history serving the community, I believe she has the experience and vision that is needed to take the City Council in a new a refreshing direction geared towards solutions and action.

I urge everyone to support Kimbo for a new and positive direction in our community.

Jimmy Marcus

Aspen