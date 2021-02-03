Vote Doyle for Aspen City Council

I’ve known John Doyle for a long time as a ski partner and friend. There is no one who cares more about preserving the unique local character of our community than John.

As a longtime local, John has a deep understanding of what makes our mountain town truly special. As an amazing dad, he is familiar with the incredible benefits and challenges of raising a family in Aspen. John will bring an intelligent, unbiased and progressive viewpoint to the table. He will take the time to research the issues, and his decisions will be based on the long-term well-being of our community.

John Bakken

Aspen