Vote Doyle for Aspen City Council
I’ve known John Doyle for a long time as a ski partner and friend. There is no one who cares more about preserving the unique local character of our community than John.
As a longtime local, John has a deep understanding of what makes our mountain town truly special. As an amazing dad, he is familiar with the incredible benefits and challenges of raising a family in Aspen. John will bring an intelligent, unbiased and progressive viewpoint to the table. He will take the time to research the issues, and his decisions will be based on the long-term well-being of our community.
John Bakken
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Brown-Schirato will bring thoughtful approach to council
I’m happily writing to ask for your consideration of Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council in the upcoming election.