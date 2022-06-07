Vote Coram in CD3 primary

Make no mistake, CD3 is a red district. That does not mean we need to represented by a screaming dime store Sarah Palin, who thinks hemp is a schedule 1 narcotic. Instead of representing her entire district, she worries about a small percentage of donors.

Let’s get a representative that will represent our values, our needs and wants. Vote for Don Coram in the primary. Unaffiliated voters are also able to help oust our embarrassment. Thank you!

Aidan Wynn

Aspen