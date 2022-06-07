Vote Coram in CD3 primary
Make no mistake, CD3 is a red district. That does not mean we need to represented by a screaming dime store Sarah Palin, who thinks hemp is a schedule 1 narcotic. Instead of representing her entire district, she worries about a small percentage of donors.
Let’s get a representative that will represent our values, our needs and wants. Vote for Don Coram in the primary. Unaffiliated voters are also able to help oust our embarrassment. Thank you!
Aidan Wynn
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Vote Coram in CD3 primary
Make no mistake, CD3 is a red district. That does not mean we need to represented by a screaming dime store Sarah Palin, who thinks hemp is a schedule 1 narcotic. Instead of representing her…