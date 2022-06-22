Vote Buerger for HD57 in Democratic primaries

Do you know Cole Buerger? If not, let us tell you about him. You will want to vote for him!

Cole is running for the Colorado Senate in House District 57. He is a fifth-generation Coloradoan who grew up on a ranch near Silt. He earned a degree in international affairs and traveled the world helping people organize against authoritarian regimes to bring freedom to their countries.



Cole not only has interesting stories to tell, he is also an understanding listener. He earned our respect through thoughtful dialogue and inspired commitment to a more inclusive world. He earned our confidence for his action plans for affordable housing and environmental stewardship … his support for women rights and LGBTQ+ rights … his desire to broaden the field for economic prosperity.



Cole knows this is an important election. He wants to restore trust in democracy. His values will lead him to fight for our democratic process and voting rights. Cole offers the kind of leadership we so desperately need in these challenging times. He is man of action, guided by integrity, with the experience to get things done.



Please vote for Cole Buerger.



Penney and Dennis Carruth

El Jebel