Vote Boebert out

This is in reply to Mark Harvey’s letter on Jan. 28, “Boebert’s focus on energy is misguided.” Lauren has always been and will always be against renewable energy. Her husband is a high-paid consultant for the oil and gas industry.

Our only hope is for Democrats and independents to vote for one of her opponents in the Republican primary this June. She is already running false ads regarding ethics violations against Don Corom, while, in fact, she is the one with ethics violations. She got caught paying for personal expenses out of her campaign funds and had to repay the money. Let’s bring back sanity and respect to our public offices.

Melissa Waters

Carbondale