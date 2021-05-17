Vote Bertuglia for Holy Cross board
Please vote in the upcoming Holy Cross Energy board of directors election and support Kristen Bertuglia.
Kristen has been an integral part of the innovative changes that we have seen at Holy Cross Energy over the past few years. Being on the board for the past nine years, Kristen has proven herself as a driver of informed and beneficial change.
As the sustainability director for the town of Vail, Kristen has a regional and statewide voice on climate action. Having personally worked with Kristen on Colorado Communities 4 Climate Action, I know that Kristen has the knowledge and skills to continue to make Holy Cross an effective, efficient and forward thinking utility for our valley.
Please vote before June 10, and vote for Kristen Bertuglia for the Holy Cross board of directors.
Cindy Houben
Aspen
