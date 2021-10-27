Voces Unidas supports Kuhlenberg and Teitler for RFSD
As a Basalt High School graduate and passionate advocate for public education, it’s disheartening to know that the academic achievement gaps for Latino students have not improved in the Roaring Fork School District. Our students deserve better.
This is why my organization, Voces Unidas Action Fund, is encouraging thousands of voters to elect and why I will personally vote for Kenny Teitler and Kathryn Kuhlenberg for the RFSD board of education.
Kenny and Kathryn are the right leaders at this time to champion policies to improve the academic experience of our Latino students. Both candidates support hiring teachers with diverse backgrounds, adding Latino history in the district’s curriculum, and creating plans to ensure Latino parents can participate fully in school decision-making.
Voces Unidas Action Fund feels strongly that Kenny and Kathryn can lead the fight for true equity and education justice in RFSD.
Alex Sánchez
Glenwood Springs
