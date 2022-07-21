Visualize walking to a downtown Aspen store
Come on Aspen, relax. Turn down your whine. Give cyclists and pedestrians a break. Get out of your Range Rover.
The city is trying something new that is designed to enhance the pedestrian and bicycling experience in a part of town that is unsafe for people traveling by foot and pedal. Maybe the living lab will get a few people out of their cars, which is good for the climate. Good work, City Council!
Allyn Harvey
Carbondale
