Visit from monks a treat for Aspen

A group of Tibetan Buddhist monks travel through the U.S. to fund their monastery and share their wisdom and way of loving kindness. Monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery, the Dalai Lama’s alma mater, are in Aspen until July 14 hosted by Aspen Tibet.

Where’s the mandala? It happened June 30, but the opportunities abound with talks, empowerments, personal healing sessions, business and house blessings, and musical events.

They will be closing their time in town with an Aspen Mountain Top Blessing on July 14.

Serene Washburn

Aspen