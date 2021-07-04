Visit from monks a treat for Aspen
A group of Tibetan Buddhist monks travel through the U.S. to fund their monastery and share their wisdom and way of loving kindness. Monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery, the Dalai Lama’s alma mater, are in Aspen until July 14 hosted by Aspen Tibet.
Where’s the mandala? It happened June 30, but the opportunities abound with talks, empowerments, personal healing sessions, business and house blessings, and musical events.
They will be closing their time in town with an Aspen Mountain Top Blessing on July 14.
Serene Washburn
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Leave a Prince Creek legacy of sacredness not selfishness
Those of us who drive up Prince Creek Road know the rock gateway. This small iconic rock formation we pass through is like a majestic vortex that allows us to leave behind the world and…