Vets welcome for Redstone parade
This is for all of you veterans and active duty military out there. You are invited to participate in the annual Fourth of July parade, honoring our veterans. Come up Sunday and march one more time with your fellow vets and be honored by the village of Redstone.
If you have some of your uniforms, wear them. Likewise, any ribbons, medals or decorations. American Legion Post 100 in Carbondale will lead the contingent with their honor guard which will perform a 21-gun salute.
Parade starts at noon, so come early and swap some stories. We’ll meet in the lower parking lot on the west side of the Redstone Inn. We hope you can be there.
Skip Bell
Redstone
Pushback against Ascendigo proposal disheartening
I’m embarrassed and saddened after hearing of the decision to not allow Ascendigo to move their operations to Missouri Heights. The families and people of Missouri Heights should be ashamed honestly.