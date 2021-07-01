Vets welcome for Redstone parade

This is for all of you veterans and active duty military out there. You are invited to participate in the annual Fourth of July parade, honoring our veterans. Come up Sunday and march one more time with your fellow vets and be honored by the village of Redstone.

If you have some of your uniforms, wear them. Likewise, any ribbons, medals or decorations. American Legion Post 100 in Carbondale will lead the contingent with their honor guard which will perform a 21-gun salute.

Parade starts at noon, so come early and swap some stories. We’ll meet in the lower parking lot on the west side of the Redstone Inn. We hope you can be there.

Skip Bell

Redstone