Veterans Day event Thursday at Aspen memorial
Veterans Day ceremony will be conducted this Thursday, 11 Nov. at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial, next to the Pitkin County Courthouse in Aspen. The public is cordially invited. Veterans are encouraged to wear Items of military memorabilia. Grassroots Community TV, Channel 12, will present interviews of local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project throughout the day. On Nov. 11 we honor those whose served and gave their all. Thank a veteran on Veterans Day!
Lt. Col. Dick Merritt, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)
Basalt
