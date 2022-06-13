Velasco gets rural priorities

I urge Democrats to vote for Elizabeth Velasco for state House District 57 in this month’s primary.

I serve with Elizabeth on a nonprofit board and find her engaging and present in and outside our meetings. She knows how to listen. Those are characteristics we want in our local representative to the state Legislature.

Elizabeth has been a community member for 20 years and put her heart and soul into making this a better place to live. She is a small-business owner and works as a public information officer on wildland fires. She volunteered to help with COVID-19 relief at at time when many of us were uncertain about the future.

Elizabeth has worked hard on this election. She’s been out in the community knocking on doors to introduce herself and joining us at our various events. She is fully engaged with the many different people who live in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.

Her website (www.elizabethforcolorado.com) lays out her understanding of the issues that are priorities for our rural communities and is a great resource to learn more about her.





Vote Velasco for House District 57!

Allyn Harvey

Carbondale