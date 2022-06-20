Velasco dedicated to public service

I am writing to share my support for Elizabeth Velasco in her candidacy for Colorado House District 57. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Elizabeth over the past year on the Wilderness Workshop board of directors.

Elizabeth is a person of outstanding character. She is an excellent communicator and a tireless advocate. Her strong management, organizational, policy and people skills, as well as her experience facilitating collaboration in complex situations like wildfires, are unmatched by any other candidate. Elizabeth consistently inspires me with her dedication to creating a better future for our communities and the landscapes that connect them. I truly can’t imagine a better person to represent us in the state Legislature.

The Democratic primary election ends on June 28. If you are an Independent voter or a registered Democrat, please join me in supporting Elizabeth Velasco.

Denali Barron

Aspen