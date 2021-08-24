Vax debate an erosion of compassion and free speech

Wow! Have we not learned from the past? Looking back on history, can we really think that it was good or that we are proud of putting any group into prisoner camps? At least we know what people are thinking.

Recent articles have reported that the vaccinated carry the same amounts of viruses as the unvaccinated. Say what? Reports out of Israel, the most highly vaccinated country in the world, are saying that the vaccinated are responsible for the highest percentage of hospitalizations.

It was originally reported that the shots would not prevent one from getting or transmitting the virus. Does this mean that someone may not be expressing symptoms but would still be able to transmit it to someone who is at risk?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing, “We are seeing concerning evidence of waning vaccine effectiveness over time and against the delta variant.”

VAERS, the official CDC vaccine injury reporting site, released information showing a total of 571,831 reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines, including 12,791 deaths and 77,490 serious injuries between Dec. 14and Aug. 6. And these numbers may be extremely under reported. Yet, there are people who are claiming that these vaccines are safe and effective.

There is a 99.8% recovery rate. Obesity, diabetes and other health issues are the biggest risk factors for getting sick and not surviving. If this was about health, then why are we not hearing about actions we should be taking to improve our health and immune systems?

In spite of this information, there are people who think that those who question what the government is telling us should be put away into prisoner camps. Internment camps? Have we lost compassion for our fellow man?

Tom Lankering

Basalt