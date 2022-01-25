Valley’s young artist derserve our support
The Aspen Chapel Gallery is supporting Roaring Fork Valley high school art with a unique annual exhibition entitled, 5 X 17. It is currently on the walls at the Aspen Chapel Gallery — five participating high schools, 17 pieces of art from each school.
The community is invited to support art in all five valley high schools art departments by “adopting” a piece of art for $25. Of that, 75% of your donation goes directly to the five high school art programs. You don’t own the art; it stays in the student’s portfolio.
You can adopt at the Aspen Chapel Gallery, or mail a check to Aspen Chapel Gallery, 0077 Meadowood Drive, Aspen, CO 81611. Please put “adoption” in the memo. Our goal is to recognize all these young artists by adopting out all 85 pieces of art.
This exhibit runs until Feb 12. We encourage you to please stop and see the show and consider “adopting” to support art and art students in our valley high schools. You can also see the show online at AspenChapelGallery.org.
Tom Ward and Michael Bonds,
Co-Directors
