Vail bails on sheep

If you ski at all and you venture away from Aspen, there’s half a chance that you ski at a Vail Resort. They promise an epic experience, and on that they come through. But they also make another promise: “The environment is our business, and we have a special obligation to protect it.”

Sad to say, they are turning their back on that one. They even promise to have “zero net operating impact on forests and habitat.” Evidently you can throw that one in the trash too.

The issue is simple: At the eastern end of Vail— at the gateway to the valley when you’re descending from Vail Pass— there is a herd of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep. Vail Resorts owns the land on which they graze, and has said it intends to build housing on it, which wildlife biologists say will decimate the herd.

Either Vail Resorts lives up to its green promises, or it ignores them. There are other spaces for housing in the Vail Valley. There is nowhere else for the sheep.

Greg Dobbs

Evergreen