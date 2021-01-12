Vaccines should go first to full-time residents
I appreciate Edward Tiernan’s letter and comments on vaccine priority (“EagleCo can better prioritize vaccinations,” The Aspen Times). I would also say in light of the vaccine scarcity it would be fair that second-home owners over 70 not be given priority over locals over 70, especially since most second-home owners can afford to go to their own home states and use the health care systems put in place for their primary residence(s).
That is not a choice for permanent locals with health risks of any age. Shouldn’t locals who can’t travel, or who don’t have residences in several health care systems receive a vaccine first? I would especially be concerned about those of any age with diabetes, heart issues, cancer and all others with compromised immune response.
Franz Froelicher
Carbondale
