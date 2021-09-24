Vaccine requirement for indoor venues to be applauded

I applaud The Belly Up and other indoor entertainment venues for requiring proof of vaccination prior to entry. While this requirement is not full proof, it will go a long way in allowing patrons to enjoy shows with a reasonable degree of safety.

There is a tremendous amount of misinformation out there as evidenced by Mr. Jacobs letter in Wednesday’s paper (“Issues with proof of vaccination upon entry“). While I will not get into the particulars, he might want to have a conversation with a local health care provider to help him sort out his creative interpretation of “science” and “evidence” and how it pertains to The Belly Up vaccination requirements.

Scott Tesoro

Basalt