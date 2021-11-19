Upside down in Aspen

Plagiarizing The Babylon Bee, the Aspen Police Department goes beyond Teslas to save the planet. All officers’ firearms (which produce carbon when used) will be replaced by bows, arrows and swords. In addition, the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department will convert to electric vehicles.

To prevent having to respond to fires while trucks are being charged, city council will adopt an ordinance restricting fires to certain times of the day.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen