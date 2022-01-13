Unhinged Aspen

Aspen is facing dual crises, choking with traffic and an intractable affordable housing problem. The Aspen City Council, staff and consultants have come forward with a plan called “Hinge.” Here it is: Build 310 units and 432 parking places at the lumberyard property across from the airport.

You do the math. Those who tend to think broadly and seek linkage between issues would rename this plan “Unhinged.”

Neil Siegel

Aspen