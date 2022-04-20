Understand the link between Bible, Constitution

Are you willing to go along with future lockdowns and mandates just to get along? We’re not.

In order to perceive when our God-given rights are being violated, and in order to be prepared to defend and assert them, we need to read, study and know our rights that are protected by the U.S. Constitution.

If you’re like us and not willing to comply with unconstitutional mandates ever again. If, like Tony Vagneur, it’s your fervent wish that your grandchildren can find the same freedom to experience nature as he described in Saturday’s Saddle Sore column. If you are a lover of the truth. Please consider studying the U.S. Constitution with us at Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt at 6 p.m. Thursday. Freedom isn’t free but this class is! Food/socializing at 6 p.m, class 6:30-8 p.m.

We preserve freedom by exercising your freedom. The Constitution has biblical underpinnings that will be covered, but even if you’ve never read the Bible and regardless of your faith, please consider checking out this powerful U.S. Constitution class. We’ve met great people there and learned so much. Hope to see you there!

Dave and Kim Payne





Basalt