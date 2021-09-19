Under Aspen leadership, money trumps quality of life

Now that the hordes of visitors — who have been both allowed and encouraged to spend the summer months here participating in unrestricted, large, crowded events both indoors and out — are finally leaving our town and valley and bringing the population down to more manageable and comfortable numbers, we discovered that COVID-19 numbers are (shockingly!) up and those of us who live here should wear masks indoors to stay safe. I find that both ironic and clearly transparent in showing that the local government has completely tipped the scales in favor of making money over quality of life for members of our community.

On another note, I compliment Aspen Skiing Co. for requiring vaccinations for all employees and hope they extend that requirement to the visitors who utilize all of their goods and services. Now that would be a step in the right direction toward improving the quality of life in our community.

Melinda Goldrich

Aspen