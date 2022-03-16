Ukraine invasion is personal

I am a proud Ukrainian Jew. During one of the pogroms in czarist Russia, my grandma watched her sister seized by the Cossacks, locked in an icebox in a slaughterhouse, and frozen to death. My grandma, who I loved more than life itself, then came to the U.S.

We are experiencing a new czarist Russia. What are we going to do about it? I appreciate the people who came to the rally at Paepcke Park, and the entire park should have been overflowing.

I am doing all I can to help Ukraine — donating money for supplies and equipment and trying to get there. Are you? For more information, you can call me at 970-925-7923.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen