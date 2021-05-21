U.S. enables attacks by Israel

When will the U.S. acknowledge it is aiding Israel’s genocide of Palestinians? The U.S. is giving Israel over $ 3.8 billion in military aid annually and has given it billions since its creation in 1948 on historic Palestinian land. In 1948, Jews violently expelled Palestinians from their homes and continue to kill them, demolish their homes and destroy their crops. Israel replaces them with Jewish-only settlements.

Israel maintains a blockade around Gaza and a military occupation in the West Bank.

When visiting Israel, I was told that many Israeli Jews believe that God gave them that land and they have the right to kill Palestinians and take their homes and land. American politicians side with Israel out of fear of the Israeli Lobby destroying their career and limiting political contributions.

Cathleen Krahe

Aspen