Two of a kind
Elizabeth Holmes (former CEO of Theranos) should be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024 unless they are both incarcerated.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Kadi and Kenny the clear choices for RFSD
I am writing to urge our community to support both Kathryn (Kadi) Kuhlenberg and Kenny Teitler in the Roaring Fork School District’s Board of Education election. If you have been paying attention to the election,…