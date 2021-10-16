 Two of a kind | AspenTimes.com
Two of a kind

Letter to the Editor

Elizabeth Holmes (former CEO of Theranos) should be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024 unless they are both incarcerated.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village

