Two of a kind
Glenn Beaton and Maurice Emmer — two ancient volcanoes spewing hot gasses and even worse ideas.
Maybe this is just for entertainment, but didn’t The Aspen Times fire the first ancient volcano and publish pure ash from the second ancient volcano nonstop?
I just don’t get it.
Miles Knudson
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Big Blame Theory
NASA announces a shortage of astronauts. Republicans immediately blame Biden!