Two more years for Torre

We are writing in support of re-election of Mayor Torre for Aspen. Torre is a person who gets things done especially during these challenging times and a pandemic emergency. We believe Torre’s first term was sadly cut short by the limitations of the pandemic and although he has accomplished a lot in a short time, such as created new alliances for community health programs, implemented transit improvements with pedestrians as the key priority, and started the comprehensive housing program improvements just to list a few. However and most important, he stood by the small-restaurant owners during very sensitive health concerns, he took the road less traveled and stays focused on making Aspen the community that supports each other and lives by their commitments.

Torre has a strong vision for the Aspen airport redevelopment and has the best interest of Aspen as his position is protecting and limiting the upgrades to be sure safety is key for both visitors and residents. He also is on top of the environmental issues for continued energy efficiency and renewable resource development. He is the man for our city, and we strongly encourage all registered voters to read his platform and vision and join us in keeping Torre as our mayor.

We strongly urge Pitkin County voters to consider re-electing Mayor Torre. There are still many projects that are needing his leadership, vision and drive and that is best accomplished with a continuity of leadership at the top. Torre works very cohesively with Aspen City Council and our city needs to have the best candidate with an outstanding reputation for honesty, dependability and values that the city of Aspen stands for and leads by example as an outstanding resident.

Maryanne and Harley Sefton

Aspen