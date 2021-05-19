Two Kristens and one Bob for Holy Cross Energy
Over 15 years ago, as a coalition began working with Holy Cross Energy to increase clean power supply, there was a 30-year employee who understood what we were doing. He wasn’t a radical, but he supported the work behind the scenes and also focused on equity and fiscal responsibility. And when he retired, he joined the board and helped steer the utility to a nation-leading clean energy future.
That guy is Bob Gardner, and I’m supporting him in his run for the board finish this important work. Allied in that effort in the Northern District are Kristen Bertuglia (another incumbent responsible for Holy Cross’s clean energy revolution and a sustainability leader in the Vail valley) and Kristen Hartel, who has both green building and renewable energy experience. The Kristens are best suited to expand our clean energy future with stable prices and reliable service, and enjoy the support of a broad coalition. Voting this slate in your mail-in ballots will prevent a split election and ensure continued progress at Holy Cross.
Auden Schendler
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen park going to the crapper
Now that the Mollie Gibson Park has a porta-potty, who is going to: