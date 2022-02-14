 Two cents worth | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Two cents worth

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Wow, no more mask mandate on 2/22/22 and it happens at midnight. Why not at 2:22 a.m.?

Jeannie Walla

Aspen

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Letter to the Editor

Two cents worth

Wow, no more mask mandate on 2/22/22 and it happens at midnight. Why not at 2:22 a.m.?

See more