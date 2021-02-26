Try enforcing traffic laws for once

The Aspen Police Department needs to give tickets for speeding, not using turn signals and not obeying yield and stop signs (“Remain calm: Traffic issues in Aspen neighborhoods driving new policy,” Feb. 21, The Aspen Times). If so, there would not have to be another policy not enforced.

On another note, Mick Ireland’s column on Monday in the Aspen Daily News — “OMG! Those people will smoke pot! Own cars! Have jobs!”— is excellent. I suggest you read it.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen