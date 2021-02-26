Try enforcing traffic laws for once
The Aspen Police Department needs to give tickets for speeding, not using turn signals and not obeying yield and stop signs (“Remain calm: Traffic issues in Aspen neighborhoods driving new policy,” Feb. 21, The Aspen Times). If so, there would not have to be another policy not enforced.
On another note, Mick Ireland’s column on Monday in the Aspen Daily News — “OMG! Those people will smoke pot! Own cars! Have jobs!”— is excellent. I suggest you read it.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Mulcahy will free Aspen from big government’s clutch
On behalf of Lee Mulcahy, I would like to wish him well for running for Aspen mayor.