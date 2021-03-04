Trust the experts

The big lesson from the recent Texas fiasco is that non-regulation of business isn’t always a good thing. The private electric and gas companies saved what, some millions by not winterizing their equipment, but the calamity that it caused cost tens of billions, 40-some deaths, lots of discomfort, wrecked houses and on and on.

To understand financial risks, we need to listen to the experts in science and economics. Climate deniers ignore the new risks facing the younger generations, and the future costs won’t be measured in the tens of billions but in trillions. Climate is a moral issue; the pope has been saying that for years.

Tom Mooney

Aspen