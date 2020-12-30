Trump was totally had
There is no way that President Trump could have lost this year’s election without massive voter fraud. How could the majority of Americans not re-elect a president who is immoral, a draft dodger, compulsive liar, tax cheat, racist, science denier, environmental nightmare, narcissistic spoiled rich bully. It had to be voter fraud; there’s no other explanation.
Tom O’Keefe
Carbondale
