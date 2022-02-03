Trump resembles that remark
In the latest rant from the Red Ant, the first paragraph sounds like it is describing one-and-done Donald Trump (“APCHA apocalypse on Ajax Avenue,” Jan. 30, The Aspen Times). How many flushes will this take, America?
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
