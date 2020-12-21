Trump on same election footing as Idi Amin

After seeing Maurice’s letter to the editor (“Foxes and hen houses,” Dec. 19, The Aspen Times ), I felt compelled to remind him that 1. Trump is still the leader of this particular hen house. 2. If he wants a true comparison to another country, maybe try the country of Uganda and Idi Amin. Idi constantly contested elections and undermined his own country’s people by not accepting the fair and legitimate election results.

Good news though, Maurice, if you don’t like the weather here, we are well on our way to a Banana Republic with Trump in charge.

Aidan Wynn

Aspen