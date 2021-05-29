 ‘Trooth Be Told’ | AspenTimes.com
‘Trooth Be Told’

Letter to the Editor

Who can make the loudest noise

Snarl, complain, and other ploys

In the politics of me, me, me

To deny events in history

The leader now is Marjorie Taylor Greene

Whose carping belches from her spleen

Though Matt Gaetz is close behind

(Which is where he parks his mind)

In time their empty noise will calm

And truth that’s true will be the balm

Integrity will be restored

Gaetz and Green will be deplored

But cheer them on if you must

As ignorance is filled with lust

Greg Lewis

Woody Creek

