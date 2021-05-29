‘Trooth Be Told’
Who can make the loudest noise
Snarl, complain, and other ploys
In the politics of me, me, me
To deny events in history
The leader now is Marjorie Taylor Greene
Whose carping belches from her spleen
Though Matt Gaetz is close behind
(Which is where he parks his mind)
In time their empty noise will calm
And truth that’s true will be the balm
Integrity will be restored
Gaetz and Green will be deplored
But cheer them on if you must
As ignorance is filled with lust
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Capitol siege must be investigated
On Jan. 6, 2021, the Capitol building, the home of our legislature, was attacked by Trump insurrectionists. The insurrectionists were spurred into their assault by Trump’s rhetoric and lies.