Trekking to Aspen poses confusion
You can imagine my surprise. I was trying to buy a Trek bicycle when I accidentally bought an affordable housing unit in Aspen instead.
So, I tried again and ended up with Trek Construction of Denver. Then I inadvertently reserved a retreat and spa vacation with Mountain Trek in British Columbia.
Really wanting a new bicycle, I tried one more time only to contact Trek Analytics by mistake. The good news is now I live in Aspen. Trek Construction will be putting a new roof on my affordable housing unit hopefully while we’re at the Canadian spa learning about Trek Analytics data management.
I still don’t have a new bike but will probably just get a Yeti. Better bike anyway. Made in Colorado. I just hope I don’t end up with a $500 cooler.
Steven Williams
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Poor judgment by Aspen School District
Patrick Hunter wrote a nitpicking letter about the recent Aspen schools’ students survey (“School survey was voluntary and legal,” May 19, The Aspen Times).