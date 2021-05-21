Trekking to Aspen poses confusion

You can imagine my surprise. I was trying to buy a Trek bicycle when I accidentally bought an affordable housing unit in Aspen instead.

So, I tried again and ended up with Trek Construction of Denver. Then I inadvertently reserved a retreat and spa vacation with Mountain Trek in British Columbia.

Really wanting a new bicycle, I tried one more time only to contact Trek Analytics by mistake. The good news is now I live in Aspen. Trek Construction will be putting a new roof on my affordable housing unit hopefully while we’re at the Canadian spa learning about Trek Analytics data management.

I still don’t have a new bike but will probably just get a Yeti. Better bike anyway. Made in Colorado. I just hope I don’t end up with a $500 cooler.

Steven Williams

Aspen